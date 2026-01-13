Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Finds Critical Market Opportunity Addressing Rare Earth Mining Supply Chain Challenges

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.



Canada-based Powermax is exploring North American sites with important rare earth element (“REE”) mining potential as part of the company's pursuit of Western solutions to REE supply chain dependence on China

Rare earths are famously integral to making parts for numerous computerized technologies, including many that support national security interests

The U.S. Department of Defense's assistance in funding REE refinery projects in California and Saskatchewan underscores the market's importance to governments and its potential as a long-term industry Powermax's properties include exploration sites in British Columbia, Ontario, and Wyoming, and the company recently added the option for a second Ontario property

Rare earth minerals have made news headlines in recent years as part of the justification for shifts in international economic policies. This includes trade disputes with China ( ) and the Russia-Ukraine conflict ( ), as well as U.S. interests in wresting control of Greenland from Denmark ( ) and even its actions to take a direct hand in governing Venezuela ( ).

Rare earth element explorer Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) is advancing the art of identifying and exploring for rare earth elements (“REEs”) on North American soil as key for any potential solution to the world's dependence on China's near monopolistic control of the REE market and other...

Cautionary Statements:

Exploration results on the Powermax Properties to date are preliminary in nature. No mineral resources or mineral reserves, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, have been identified on any of the Company's properties, and there is no certainty that ongoing or future exploration will result in the discovery of economically viable mineralization.

References to rare earth processing facilities, government initiatives, or funding programs in North America are provided solely for general industry context. Powermax Minerals Inc. has not received funding, support, or endorsements from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Energy, or any Canadian federal or provincial government agency, unless otherwise disclosed in the Company's public filings. This article contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional information, readers are encouraged to review the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website at .

