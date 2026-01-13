Rockbreaks Search Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) Advances Rare Earth Assets With Clear Path To Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Search Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) and may include paid advertising.

Search Minerals (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF), a mine exploration and development company, was featured in a recent article that discussed its work to advance Canada's strategically positioned rare earth portfolio.“The company controls two districts: the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District and the Red Wine CREE District. These properties are both located in Labrador, a mining-friendly province on the eastern edge of Canada, where Search Minerals has operated since 2009,” the piece reads.“This section of the country is part of the eastern Canadian Shield, which is home to some of the planets oldest rocks, which have gone through intense deformation, metamorphism, and glacial scouring over the years. This creates a suitable environment for mineral deposits, and the area is full of diverse types of rocks and deposits, as well... These two main districts, and the many prospects they host, provide a source of many critical rare earth elements that have the potential to shape our future. With vast exposure to a variety of rare earth elements, and a project pipeline that's progressing, Search Minerals not only has exploration potential, but also a practical pathway to future development.”

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing critical rare earth elements (“CREE”) as well as transition metals zirconium (“Zr”) and hafnium (“Hf”) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64-kilometre-long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador. Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

