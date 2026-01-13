Missionirnewsbreaks Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Strategically Positioned At The Intersection Of Telecom And Blockchain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) is positioned for opportunity as companies that can combine traditional telecom infrastructure with emerging technologies stand to capture exponential value as digital adoption accelerates.“Through its majority ownership of WorldCall Telecom and its recent partnership with World Mobile Chain, the U.S.-based holding company is executing a dual-vertical strategy: modernizing physical telecom assets while simultaneously integrating blockchain-based infrastructure designed for decentralized applications,” reads a recent article.“As telecom infrastructure and blockchain technology continue to converge, GlobalTech's positioning at the intersection of both markets offers exposure to structural trends driving digital adoption across emerging economies.”

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

