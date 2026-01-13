CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) and may include paid advertising.



CMX controls a 100%-owned, past-producing silver asset with extensive underground development and documented high-grade historical production.

The Clayton Silver Project has seen limited modern geophysical work or systematic exploration, leaving large portions of the mineralized system only partially mined or untested.

A surface stockpile estimated to exceed 1.0 million tonnes has demonstrated significant grade enhancement through TOMRA X-Ray Transmission ore-sorting technology.

The project is located in Idaho, a mining-friendly jurisdiction, and benefits from patented claims with surface ownership rights, no government royalties, and minimal permitting requirements. Management, directors, and major supporting shareholders collectively hold a significant ownership position in the company, aligning leadership interests with long-term shareholders.

CMX (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) is advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, a past-producing underground operation with a long operating history and significant remaining exploration potential. The company holds a 100% interest in the project through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary and has positioned the asset as its sole operational focus, allowing management to concentrate technical, financial, and strategic efforts on a single, well-documented silver system.

Clayton was mined for more than five decades but was never systematically explored using modern geophysical or drilling techniques. Historical operators followed known mineralization to supply a relatively small mill and did not pursue broader resource definition or deeper targets, leaving substantial...

