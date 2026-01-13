Egypt Reiterates Call For Sudanese Unity Ahead Of Cairo Peace Talks

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasised the priority of preserving Sudan's unity and state institutions during a meeting with the United Nations Personal Envoy to Sudan on Tuesday. The talks with Ramtane Lamamra focused on the Egyptian position regarding the ongoing crisis and served as a precursor to the fifth meeting of the Consultative Mechanism to strengthen and coordinate peace efforts in Sudan, which Cairo is scheduled to host on Wednesday, January 14.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt's unwavering support for Sudan during what he described as a delicate stage in its history. He noted that Cairo looks forward to the outcomes of the upcoming consultative meeting to drive international efforts toward restoring peace and stability. These efforts are being conducted in coordination with regional and international partners, specifically the International Quad mechanism.

The Egyptian position on the crisis remains focused on the territorial integrity of Sudan and the vital importance of maintaining its state institutions as a foundation for stability. Abdelatty also reviewed Egypt's ongoing communications with Sudanese stakeholders, including his own visit to Port Sudan in November 2025. Cairo continues to coordinate with international and regional partners to reach a humanitarian truce and a comprehensive ceasefire. In addition to political efforts, Egypt highlighted its historical and humanitarian responsibilities, noting that it currently hosts large numbers of Sudanese citizens.

Lamamra expressed high appreciation for Egypt's central role and its political and humanitarian contributions. The UN envoy specifically praised Egypt's hospitality toward the Sudanese people and its active involvement in supporting ceasefire tracks. He added that working with international partners to create the conditions for a comprehensive political process is essential to ending the suffering of the Sudanese people and enhancing the country's prospects for stability.