Egypt Welcomes US Designation Of Muslim Brotherhood As Global Terrorist Entity

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt welcomed on Tuesday a decision by the United States to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

In an official press statement, the Egyptian government described the move as a“pivotal step” that reflects the danger posed by the group's“extremist ideology” and its direct threat to regional and international security and stability.

Cairo expressed its appreciation for the efforts led by the administration of President Donald Trump in combating international terrorism. The statement noted that the US decision aligns with Egypt's long-standing position regarding the Muslim Brotherhood, which it classifies as a terrorist organisation that employs violence and incitement to achieve political goals.

The Egyptian government highlighted that the country, along with others in the region, has suffered for decades from crimes and acts of violence committed by the group. These actions, the statement said, have targeted members of the Egyptian police, armed forces, and civilians in a“systematic attempt” to undermine the country's security and stability.

The move by the US administration validates the“firm and correct” stance adopted by Egypt following the June 30, 2013 revolution, according to the statement. It added that the designation supports Egypt's efforts to defend the will of its people and protect national institutions from what it described as the group's attempts to“hijack the state” and use terrorism to impose a“destructive agenda.”

Egypt further emphasised that its ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism reflects the state's resolve to confront extremist thought and protect national security.

Concluding the statement, Cairo reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms. This includes“drying up” the ideological and financial sources of extremist organisations. The government pledged to continue working and coordinating with international partners to defend the interests and stability of Egypt, the wider region, and the world.