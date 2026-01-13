U.S. Support For Jennifer Warren For ITU Radio Regulation Board

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is pleased to announce the candidacy of Jennifer Warren for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations Board (RRB). Those elections will be held during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar, in November 2026.

Ms. Warren is a seasoned senior executive, having served in government, the private sector, and academia for more than thirty-five years. During this time, she has been an active participant in and supporter of the ITU and other international bodies. She is recognized as a multi-sectoral advocate and regulatory expert in national and international frameworks, with a specific focus on spectrum and space matters.

If elected, Ms. Warren will bring deep subject matter expertise, experience, and integrity to the work of the RRB.

The United States' support of Ms. Warren's candidacy demonstrates our longstanding support for strong U.S. leadership at the ITU as well as the ITU's critical role in strengthening international radiocommunications frameworks.