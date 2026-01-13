Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Fifth Third Bancorp

2026-01-13 11:02:07
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Fifth Third Bancorp, of Cincinnati, Ohio, to acquire Comerica Incorporated, of Dallas, Texas. As a result, Firth Third will indirectly acquire Comerica Bank, located in Dallas, Texas, and Comerica Bank & Trust, National Association, located in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

The Federal Reserve

