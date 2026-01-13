South Church Street Self Storage Sold In Burlington, North Carolina

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Midcoast Properties announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, North Carolina.

BURLINGTON, NC - Midcoast Properties announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, North Carolina. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. The property was sold to a regional buyer.

The property consists of 124 total units, including 97 drive-up self-storage units, two on-site retail units, and 25 parking spaces, with approximately 14,758 RSF on 1.6 +/- acres. Designed to meet a range of storage and commercial needs, the facility offers convenient access and a secure operating environment. Amenities include gated perimeter fencing and electronic keypad-controlled access, providing enhanced security and controlled entry for customers.

Burlington is strategically positioned in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, approximately 20 miles east of Greensboro, 70 miles west of Raleigh, and within easy reach of the Durham–Chapel Hill and Charlotte metropolitan markets. This location supports strong regional demand and enhances the property's appeal to investors seeking exposure to expanding population centers.

As a trusted name in self-storage brokerage across the Southeast, Midcoast Properties, Inc. provides strategic advisory and transactional services to owners and investors in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.



Hal H. Tanner III

