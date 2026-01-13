Greece Extends Temporary Protection For Ukrainians Until March 2027

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece announced this on Facebook.

The relevant decision No. 4507 was signed by Greece's Minister for Migration and Asylum, Athanasios Plevris, on January 9, 2026.

“We inform you that in accordance with Decision No. 4507 of the Minister for Migration and Asylum of the Hellenic Republic, Athanasios Plevris, dated January 9, 2026, the period of temporary protection for persons displaced from Ukraine has officially been extended for another year – until March 4, 2027,” the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

According to the Greek Ministry for Migration and Asylum, residence permits whose validity was due to expire between March 2023 and March 2026 are being extended automatically. Ukrainians do not need to take any additional steps or apply to institutions to renew their documents.

Citizens planning to travel outside Greece may personally renew their residence permits starting from February 16, 2026. To do so, they must contact asylum offices in Attica, Thessaloniki, Western Greece, Crete, or Rhodes and present travel tickets (printed or electronic). In such cases, renewal will be carried out without a prior appointment.

Displaced persons entering Greece for the first time will receive temporary protection status under the standard procedure, valid until March 4, 2027.

The full text of the official document and detailed explanations for citizens are available on the website of the Greek Ministry for Migration and Asylum.

The embassy also called on the Ukrainian community to actively share this information among compatriots for whom the issue of legalizing their status in the country remains relevant.

As a reminder, Greece became the 35th country to sign the convention establishing the International Compensation Commission to consider claims for damages caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.