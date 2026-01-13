Btcdana Marks 2025 With Global Scale, Platform Growth, And Strong User Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BtcDana, one of the fastest-growing forex and multi-asset trading brands globally in 2025, announced a series of operational and growth milestones during the year, underscoring its rapid rise within the online trading and fintech sector.

The company's performance in 2025 reflects strong momentum across user growth, trading volume, and international expansion, positioning BtcDana as a leading platform for retail traders worldwide. It operates in the online trading and fintech sector, providing access to contracts for difference across multiple asset classes, including foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, precious metals, and commodities.

Throughout 2025, BtcDana delivered its strongest performance to date. In September 2025, the company reported more than 1.5 million registered users worldwide, with its single mobile application surpassing 10 million downloads. This accelerated adoption reinforced BtcDana's standing as one of the fastest-scaling forex platforms during the year. The company stated that user growth was supported by simplified account registration, competitive trading costs, and the availability of multiple asset classes within a single platform. BtcDana currently serves clients in more than 150 countries and regions across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Geographic expansion played a central role in BtcDana's 2025 brand performance. In February 2025, the company established an office in Japan, adding to its existing international presence, which includes offices in Indonesia, Dubai, and Nigeria. These strategic expansions strengthened BtcDana's global footprint and enabled deeper market penetration in key forex trading regions. The company noted that these regional operations are intended to support localized services, regulatory coordination, and market engagement in major financial hubs.

Operational performance indicators also reflected record-breaking activity levels in 2025. BtcDana reported an annual trade value of approximately 1.825 trillion and revenue growth of 40 percent. According to the company, this strong financial performance was driven by increased forex and multi-asset trading volumes, as well as sustained demand from cost-conscious traders. The platform's low-cost trading structure remained a core element of its value proposition throughout the year.

Platform development continued alongside expansion efforts, reinforcing BtcDana's brand and product value proposition. The company maintained its focus on delivering a trading environment that combines a simplified interface with broad functionality. Traders using the platform have access to live streaming market analysis, AI-supported analysis tools, and integrated trading communities. MetaTrader 5, which became available in late 2023, remained a key component of the platform in 2025, supporting advanced trading tools and execution features.

Customer support infrastructure was also highlighted as a differentiating factor. BtcDana employs a three-tier service system consisting of platform-level support, dedicated account managers, and exclusive advisors. This service model supports BtcDana's commitment to accessibility and user-centric trading, with more than 95 percent of users receiving personalized assistance. Services are available on a continuous basis to accommodate users across multiple regions.

BtcDana's regulatory framework continued to support its expanding international operations. Since its launch in March 2019, the company has obtained regulatory licenses in jurisdictions including Australia, St. Vincent, and Mauritius. These licenses form part of BtcDana's broader compliance structure, which is intended to support secure fund custody and operational transparency across markets.

Beyond core forex trading, BtcDana continued to broaden its product ecosystem in 2025. Since its establishment, the company has expanded its service offering beyond basic trading access. Product milestones have included the launch of investment accounts, account interest features that allow users to earn interest on idle funds, and the introduction of the BtcDana native token, BDC. These offerings further strengthen the platform's appeal to traders seeking diversified opportunities within a single ecosystem.

BtcDana concluded 2025 with an expanded international presence, increased user adoption, and continued platform development. With strong growth indicators and accelerating global recognition, the company enters 2026 positioned as one of the fastest-growing forex brands in the industry. BtcDana stated that its focus remains on scalable operations, cost efficiency, and consistent service delivery as it continues to build its position as a global multi-asset trading platform within the fintech sector.

BtcDana is a global online trading platform offering access to CFDs across forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, precious metals, and commodities. Launched in 2019, it serves clients in over 150 countries through web and mobile apps, providing low trading costs, fast account setup, and multiple deposit and withdrawal options.

The platform features live market analysis, AI-supported tools, and community resources, supported by a three-tier customer service system. Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, BtcDana focuses on transparency, reliability, and expanding its presence as a multi-asset trading provider.

