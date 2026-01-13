Ravelin Properties REIT Announces Change To The Board Of Trustees
January 13, 2026 7:13 PM EST | Source: Ravelin Properties REIT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, announces that George Armoyan has resigned from the REIT's board of trustees to focus on other commitments.
The REIT thanks Mr. Armoyan for his service as a trustee and wishes him well in future endeavours.
About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR)
The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit to learn more.
