MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Ravelin Properties REIT Announces Change to the Board of Trustees

January 13, 2026 7:13 PM EST | Source: Ravelin Properties REIT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT"), an internally managed global owner and operator of well-located commercial real estate, announces that George Armoyan has resigned from the REIT's board of trustees to focus on other commitments.

The REIT thanks Mr. Armoyan for his service as a trustee and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR)

The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of well-located commercial real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants. Visit to learn more.

For Further Information

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 647 792 6060

Email: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Ravelin Properties REIT