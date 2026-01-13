MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) J4 Ventures Resources Corp. Announces Change in Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - J4 Ventures Resources Corp. (TSXV: JJJJ) (" J4 " or the " Company "), announces that Joel Leonard has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Leonard for his contributions and service.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Elizabeth Richards has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Ms. Richards is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in public company financial reporting, IFRS, and senior financial leadership. She has served as Chief Financial Officer of multiple publicly listed companies and brings deep expertise in regulatory compliance, complex accounting matters, and capital markets support.

