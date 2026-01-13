Wildx AXIUM: American Idol For Speakers Announces Next Event Los Angeles, CA - February 26 Saban Theatre

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

It's undeniable that attention is currency and authenticity is power, WILDx American Idol for Speakers is redefining what it means to step onto a stage-and into influence.

Photo Credit: Hanalei Swan



Created by Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, founders of WILD Global Inc., WILDx is not a traditional speaking event. It is a curated, red-carpet speaker experience designed to discover, elevate, and amplify the next powerful voices of our generation-those capable of shaping culture, business, and human potential.



This year's theme, AXIUM: The Architecture of What's Next, centers on a powerful idea: every era is built on a fundamental truth. A principle that quietly governs what rises, what lasts, and what transforms society. WILDx AXIUM is where those truths are spoken-out loud, on stage, and in front of the people who can help scale them.

A High-Stakes Stage for Voices That Matter

Fifteen hand-selected speakers will take the iconic Saban Theatre stage to deliver 10-minute TEDx-style talks-raw, refined, and unforgettable. This is not an open mic, and it's not a casual speaking opportunity. It is a high-stakes platform where storytelling, presence, clarity, and impact are evaluated at the highest level.



Each speaker is competing for the opportunity to advance onto a future TEDx stage, receiving real-time feedback, national visibility, and credibility in front of an influential audience and elite judging panel.

From red carpet arrivals to professional stage production, every detail is designed to position speakers not just as presenters-but as thought leaders ready for what's next.