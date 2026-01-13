Dr. Ductless Heating & Cooling Shares Energy-Saving HVAC Resolutions For Los Angeles Homeowners In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



As the new year begins, Dr. Ductless Heating & Cooling is encouraging homeowners across Los Angeles and Lawndale to make energy efficiency a top priority in 2026.

With utility costs continuing to rise, setting practical HVAC resolutions can help homeowners reduce energy waste, improve comfort, and better manage monthly expenses throughout the year.

One of the most impactful resolutions homeowners can make is upgrading to or fully utilizing zoned heating through ductless mini-split system. Zoned systems allow homeowners to heat only the rooms they are using, avoiding the unnecessary energy loss that often occurs with traditional, whole-home systems. This targeted approach to comfort can lead to noticeable savings while maintaining consistent indoor temperatures.

Dr. Ductless also encourages homeowners to resolve to stay proactive with system maintenance. Simple steps such as keeping indoor units clean, replacing filters as recommended, and scheduling professional inspections can help ductless systems operate at peak efficiency. Preventive maintenanc not only supports energy savings but also helps extend the lifespan of HVAC equipment.

Another key resolution for 2026 is rethinking comfort habits. Adjusting thermostat settings slightly, taking advantage of programmable or smart controls, and avoiding overheating unused spaces can collectively make a meaningful difference in energy consumption. When paired with ductless technology, these habits allow homeowners to maximize efficiency without sacrificing comfort.

As part of its continued growth, Dr. Ductless recently expanded its local presence with a new office located in the heart of Los Angeles at 3111 Los Feliz Blvd #211, Los Angeles, CA 90039. This expansion allows the company to better serve homeowners throughout Los Angeles with personalized ductless heating and cooling solutions tailored to the region's diverse housing styles.

By adopting energy-saving HVAC resolutions in 2026, Los Angeles homeowners can take control of their comfort while keeping energy costs in check. Dr. Ductless Heating & Coolin remains committed to helping local residents find efficient, modern solutions for year-round comfort.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (213) 374-1248.