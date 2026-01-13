JIG Plumbing Shares Smart Plumbing Resolutions To Help Inland Empire Homeowners Avoid Emergencies In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



As the new year begins, JIG Plumbing is encouraging homeowners in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Covina, and surrounding Inland Empire communities to start 2026 with proactive plumbing resolutions designed to prevent costly repairs and unexpected emergencies.

January is an ideal time for homeowners to take a closer look at their plumbing systems after the heavy water use that often comes with the holiday season.

One of the most important resolutions homeowners can make is scheduling a professional plumbing inspection. Routine inspections allow licensed plumbers to identify small leaks, worn components, sediment buildup, and early signs of pipe or water heater issue before they turn into major problems. Preventive maintenance helps protect plumbing systems and extends the life of essential equipment.

JIG Plumbing also recommends resolving to be more mindful of what goes down household drains. Avoiding grease, food waste, wipes, and other debris can significantly reduce the risk of clogs and sewer backups. Addressing slow drains or unusual plumbing noises early can also prevent more serious issues from developing over time.

Another smart resolution for 2026 is planning plumbing upgrades in advance. Whether it involves replacing aging pipes, improving water heater efficiency, or upgrading fixtures to reduce water waste, proactive planning allows homeowners to make informed decisions without the pressure of an emergency repair.

By adopting smart plumbing habits in the new year, Inland Empire homeowners can enjoy greater peace of mind, improved system performance, and fewer unexpected disruptions. JIG Plumbing remains committed to providing reliable, professional plumbing service throughout Chino, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Covina, and surrounding areas.

For more information or to schedule plumbing service, visit or call (909) 351-1116.