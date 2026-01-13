Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Source Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical Explains Why January Is A Key Month For HVAC Inspections In Chattanooga's Mild Climate


2026-01-13 07:08:26
As Chattanooga homeowners settle into the heart of winter, One Source Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical is encouraging residents to take advantage of January as an ideal time to schedule an HVAC inspection.

While the region's mild winter climate reduces the risk of extreme cold, heating systems are still working daily and can develop hidden issues that affect efficiency and reliability.

January inspections allow HVAC professionals to evaluate how well systems are performing after weeks of winter use. Components such as heat pump, air handlers, thermostats, and ductwork can show signs of wear, airflow restrictions, or efficiency loss that may not be noticeable until comfort or energy bills are impacted. Catching these issues early helps prevent mid-season breakdowns and ensures systems are ready for continued use through the remainder of winter.

Chattanooga's moderate temperatures also create an opportunity for HVAC systems to switch between heating and cooling as the season changes. An inspection in January helps ensure equipment is properly calibrated and prepared for the transition into warmer spring weather without unnecessary strain.

Routine HVAC inspections not only improve comfort but also help homeowners reduce energy waste. Systems that are clean, well-adjusted, and operating correctly require less energy to maintain consistent indoor temperatures, which can lead to lower monthly utility costs.

By scheduling an HVAC inspection in January, Chattanooga homeowners can enjoy greater peace of mind, better efficiency, and more reliable heating and cooling throughout the season. One Source Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrica remains committed to helping local residents keep their HVAC systems performing at their best year-round.

For more information or to schedule an HVAC inspection, visit or call (423) 528-9866.

