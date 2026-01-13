Lewisville, TX - January 13, 2026 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply of Lewisville has become the go-to destination for contractors, landscapers, and homeowners searching online for“landscape supply near me” in the North Texas region. With a reputation built on decades of quality service, expansive inventory, and reliable customer support, the Lewisville-based supplier continues to dominate local search rankings and customer preference throughout the DFW metroplex.

As the demand for landscaping materials has surged across residential and commercial sectors, Outdoor Warehouse Supply has emerged as a reliable, professional, and well-reviewed source for everything from bulk mulch and gravel to natural stone, pavers, and hardscaping solutions.

Meeting the Demand for Local Landscape Supply

Today's property owners and contractors are increasingly turning to online searches like“landscape supply near me” to find nearby, trusted vendors. Outdoor Warehouse Supply not only appears at the top of local search results - but backs that visibility with a top-rated customer experience.

Located at 2791 S Stemmons Fwy Business in Lewisville, Outdoor Warehouse Supply offers a full-service yard with fast loading, efficient service, and expert guidance from knowledgeable staff. Their wide-ranging product line and convenient location make them a one-stop shop for everything needed to transform outdoor spaces.

A Wide Inventory for Projects Big and Small

Outdoor Warehouse Supply serves both homeowners and commercial clients with one of the largest selections of landscape and hardscape materials in the region.

Available landscape materials include:



Bulk Mulch – Hardwood, dyed red/black/brown, and cedar

Soils & Compost – Topsoil, garden mix, fill dirt, enriched compost

Gravel & Aggregates – Decomposed granite, crushed limestone, road base, pea gravel, river rock Decorative Stone – Lava rock, Mexican beach pebbles, rainbow rock

For those building structural or decorative features, the yard is stocked with high-quality natural stone such as flagstone, chopped stone, ledgestone, and boulders. Additionally, Outdoor Warehouse carries concrete pavers and retaining wall systems from trusted brands like Belgard, Pavestone, and Keystone.

More Than Just Materials: Tools, Drainage & Irrigation

Beyond bulk and palletized materials, Outdoor Warehouse Supply also offers a full selection of landscaping tools and accessories to help clients complete their projects. From hand tools and steel edging to weed fabric, French drains, and pop-up emitters, the store provides complete solutions under one roof.

“Our goal is to make the landscape material buying experience seamless and professional for both the homeowner and the contractor,” says a company spokesperson.“We're proud to support our community with the materials and knowledge they need to build beautiful, functional outdoor spaces.”

What Customers Are Saying

Outdoor Warehouse Supply's 4.7-star rating on Google reflects a strong track record of satisfied clients. Reviewers consistently praise the company for its large inventory, fair pricing, and top-tier service.

One recent customer wrote,“This is the best place to get landscaping material. Huge selection, very helpful staff, and great prices. Will definitely be back!”

Another noted,“As a contractor, I've been using Outdoor Warehouse Supply for years. They always have what I need, and I can count on them to deliver fast. These guys make my job easier.”

Such feedback underscores the company's reputation as a dependable and professional landscape supply center that consistently meets the needs of North Texas customers.

About Outdoor Warehouse Supply

Outdoor Warehouse Supply has served the Lewisville, TX community and surrounding areas for years, providing high-quality landscaping and hardscaping materials to professionals and homeowners alike. With a vast inventory of bulk materials, natural stone, gravel, pavers, and drainage solutions, the company offers a complete resource for outdoor improvement projects of all sizes.

