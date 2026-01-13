Thotslife Announces 2026 Yoga And Ayurveda Retreat Calendar For Global Wellness Seekers

MENAFN - GetNews)



Image by ThotslifeFounder Yashmita Sharma opens bookings for personalized wellness retreats blending traditional practices with modern detox programs

New Brunswick, NJ - January 13, 2026 - Thotslife, a wellness platform thotslifey founded by yoga instructor Yashmita Sharma, has released its 2026 retreat calendar. The schedule includes yoga, Ayurveda, and detox programs designed for people looking to reset their health routines.

Sharma, who has been teaching yoga for three years, launched Thotslife to make wellness programs accessible to people of all experience levels and schedules.“Many believe they need to be skilled or flexible to join a yoga retreat-that's not the case,” Sharma explained.“We welcome complete novices. Our focus is on helping people feel good, not on perfecting a headstand.”

The 2026 calendar features four types of retreats:



Yoga Retreats: Personalized sequences, pranayama, and meditation, designed to continue at home.

Detox Retreats: Physical activities such as hiking, spa treatments, and plant-based meals.

Ayurveda Retreats: Individualized wellness plans based on Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine. Health & Fitness Retreats: Morning workouts, healthy eating, and behavior-change strategies to build lasting habits.

Most retreats take place in serene, natural settings away from urban distractions and are led by certified yoga instructors, Ayurvedic practitioners, and nutrition specialists. Sharma emphasizes that Thotslife focuses on personalized wellness, not luxury amenities.“Some participants need to unplug and de-stress, while others need structure. We tailor each retreat to their needs,” she said.

Guests can book retreats for 2026 directly on the Thotslife website, which also offers a wellness product shop featuring self-care kits, yoga mats, and herbal supplements. Prices vary depending on retreat length and group size.

About Thotslife

Thotslife is a wellness platform created by Yashmita Sharma, offering yoga, detox, and Ayurveda retreats suitable for all fitness levels. Thotslife combines traditional techniques with modern lifestyle adjustments and provides online self-care resources and wellness products.