Start The New Year Outdoors With Winter Bike Rentals On Hilton Head Island

As a new year begins, many travelers and residents are looking for simple, healthy ways to reset and recharge. On Hilton Head Island, winter provides the perfect opportunity to get outside, stay active, and enjoy the island's natural beauty. Pedals Bike Rentals is inviting visitors and locals alike to start 2026 on two wheels with convenient, affordable bike rentals designed for all ages and experience levels.

Winter Riding: A Hidden Gem on Hilton Head

January brings mild temperatures, quiet beaches, and uncrowded bike paths, making it one of the best times of year to explore the island by bike. Riders can enjoy peaceful cruises along shaded trails, oceanfront paths, and scenic neighborhoods without the heat and crowds of peak season.

Bikes for Every New Year Goal

Whether the goal is more movement, more family time, or simply more time outdoors, Pedals Bike Rentals offers a wide selection of options, including:



Beach Cruisers for relaxed, everyday riding

Electric Bikes for longer routes with less effort

Tandem Bikes for couples and shared experiences Youth Bikes, Kiddie Karts, and Alley Cats for family-friendly adventures

All rentals include a bike lock and one basket per two bikes. Pedals also offers free delivery and pickup across Hilton Head Island daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy biking without added planning.

A Simple Way to Reconnect and Recharge

Biking in winter offers a chance to slow down, enjoy fresh coastal air, and take in the island's natural surroundings. From sunrise beach rides to afternoon loops through quiet neighborhoods, a bike ride is an easy way to turn a winter visit into a memorable experience.

Plan Your Winter Ride Today

Whether you're visiting Hilton Head for a winter getaway or live on the island year-round, now is the perfect time to ride. Visit to explore rental options and reserve your bikes for January and beyond.

About Pedals Bike Rentals

Pedals Bike Rentals, a family-owned business since 1981, offers a comprehensive selection of retail and rental bicycles on Hilton Head Island. They provide customized vacation rentals, including beach cruisers, kiddie karts, and tandem bikes, with daily delivery and pick-up services. Additionally, Pedals offers bike repair services for issues like blown tires, rusty chains, broken spokes, and tune-ups, so you can keep your bike running smoothly.