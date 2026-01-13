A Young Couple's Eight Year Odyssey In The Wilds Of New Jersey Comes To Life In New Memoir

MENAFN - GetNews)



From City Slickers to Backwoods Pioneers: Try N Find Us Chronicles Love, Lumber, and Leaky Roofs

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press proudly announces the release of Try N Find Us, the unforgettable true story by Frederic Buse that reads like a love letter to naive ambition and the relentless beauty of nature. This is not a manual on country living; it is a raw, humorous and often breathtaking account of what happens when two young factory workers with scouting badges but zero practical experience buy a five-acre wooded plot and decide to make it home.

In 1961, Fred and Dot Buse traded their apartment for a charming cobblestone house on Turkey Hill Road in New Jersey. They saw a storybook cottage. What they got was a world of party telephone lines, a well house with a pump from the Coolidge administration, a resident opossum and a two-seater outhouse held together with brass screws. Their learning curve was vertical, documented year by year through drought, flood, determined wildlife and a parade of bewildering characters from neighbors who became lifelines to a parade of pets with personality disorders.

The pages of Try N Find Us burst with visceral moments: the terror of a lightning strike that fried their appliances, the comedy of a garage door installation gone spectacularly wrong, the sudden sobering discovery of a hunter's bullet embedded in their living room wall. Buse writes with the vivid clarity of a man who has felt the shock of a fog drenched drill, the ache of digging a spring by hand and the quiet triumph of finally seeing smoke rise properly from a chimney.

At its heart, this is a story of transformation. The land, once part of a 19th century iron mine, transforms them. They learn to post property, battle deer flies, shingle a roof four stories up and navigate the delicate social politics of sharing a water source during a four-year drought. The narrative is a tapestry of sweat, laughter and occasional sheer panic, woven together with deep affection for a place they carved out with their own hands.

Try N Find Us is a testament to a rapidly disappearing era, a time before big box stores, before cell phones, when solutions were invented with sweat, borrowed tools and the help of the person down the gravel road. It is a poignant reflection on the universal journey of building a home, the unexpected costs and the indelible memories forged in the process.

This compelling memoir is available now in paperback and hardback on Amazon. For anyone who has ever dreamed of a simpler life, only to discover its beautiful, messy and demanding reality, Frederic Buse's story is an essential and exhilarating read.

About the Author

Frederic Buse is a retired engineer and lifelong tinkerer. His eight-year adventure on Turkey Hill Road became the foundational experience of his life, teaching him as much about resilience and community as it did about concrete foundations and water pumps. He lives with the enduring memories of a place called Try N Find Us.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top quality author services provider, specializing in helping writers bring their stories to the world with professional editing, design, marketing and distribution support. We are proud to partner with authors like Frederic Buse to share unique and powerful narratives with a global audience.