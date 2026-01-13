New Year, Better Comfort: Mason Air Conditioning & Heating Shares HVAC Resolutions For Pinellas County Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



As the new year begins, Mason Air Conditioning & Heating is encouraging homeowners in Pinellas Park and across Pinellas County to make indoor comfort and energy efficiency a top priority in 2026.

With Florida homes relying on heating and cooling systems year-round, setting simple HVAC resolutions can help improve comfort, reduce energy costs, and prevent unexpected breakdowns.

One of the most important resolutions homeowners can make is committing to regular HVAC maintenance. Scheduling professional inspections and tune-ups helps ensure systems are operating efficiently and safely while identifying small issues before they become expensive repairs. Routine maintenance also helps improve airflow and temperature consistency throughout the home.

Mason Air Conditioning & Heating also recommends resolving to change air filters regularly and keep vents and returns clear of obstructions. Clean filters allow HVAC systems to move air more effectively, reducing strain on equipment and helping maintain healthier indoor air. This simple habit supports better airflow, improved comfort, and longer system life.

Another smart resolution for the new year is paying attention to humidity and thermostat settings. Florida's climate can cause indoor moisture levels to rise, making homes feel warmer than they actually are. Using programmable or smart thermostat and managing humidity properly helps maintain comfort without overworking the HVAC system.

By starting 2026 with these HVAC-focused resolutions, Pinellas County homeowners can enjoy improved comfort, better energy efficiency, and greater peace of mind. Mason Air Conditioning & Heating remains committed to helping local families stay comfortable with professional HVAC service and expert guidance throughout the year.

