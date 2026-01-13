Kanematsu Gmbh Launch New Large-Format Card Printer“CX-G6400” Across EMEA Region

Duesseldorf, Germany - 13 January, 2026 - Kanematsu GmbH (hereafter,“Kanematsu”) has announced that it will become the lead distributor for the Canon CX-G6400.

The printer will be available across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), offering a unique solution for event badge printing.

Combining Kanematsu's expertise in event card printers cultivated through its Swiftcolor brand with Canon's proprietary water-based inkjet technology, with the CX-G6400 Kanematsu will deliver a solution for high-quality output which is built with sustainability in mind.

With its advanced printing capabilities, the CX-G6400 supports a wide range of card formats, making it ideal for conferences, exhibitions, and corporate events. The printer is also designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable event solutions and utilizes Canon's water-based inks, which are developed in line with stringent sustainability guidelines to help minimise impact on the environment. The system also supports fast, on-demand production, helping organizers streamline operations while reducing waste.

Aligned with Kanematsu Group's medium-term vision to“invest in business fields that promote environmental, social, and safety values to achieve the SDGs,” the CX-G6400 represents a step forward in sustainable innovation. Through its partnership with Canon, Kanematsu aims to contribute to the development of more sustainable printing technologies and support the global transition to event practices which have less impact on the environment.