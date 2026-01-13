Kanematsu Expands MOCVD Equipment By Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Sales In Europe

Duesseldorf, Germany - 13 January, 2026 - Kanematsu GmbH (hereafter,“Kanematsu”) has announced its continued expansion as a sales partner for MOCVD (Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) equipment in the European market.

The company has confirmed deliveries of advanced MOCVD systems to Lund University in Sweden and the Institute of High Pressure Physics (UniPress) in Poland, supporting cutting-edge research in semiconductor development.

The MOCVD equipment, developed by Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is widely recognized for its precision and reliability in compound semiconductor fabrication. Through its collaboration with Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Kanematsu aims to accelerate innovation in optoelectronics, power devices, and next-generation communication technologies across Europe.

As part of the Kanematsu Group's medium-term vision to“promote investment in business fields with the themes of the environment, society, and safety to achieve the SDGs,” this initiative reflects a commitment to advancing sustainable and high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Kanematsu will continue to strengthen its partnership with Taiyo Nippon Sanso to support global research institutions and industrial leaders in the pursuit of technological excellence.