Trump Urges Iranians To Keep Protesting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has encouraged protestors in Iran to keep demonstrating and control the state's institutions.
On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers.
"They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," he said.
Earlier, the White House affirmed that diplomacy is the first choice with Iran, however, it threatened using a military force against Tehran, amid an expected new military action launched by Washington against Tehran.
Trump announced a 25-percent punitive tariffs on any country dealing commercially with Iran, a new move of Trump's Administration to highly increase pressure on Tehran.
