Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received the President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on his official visit to the country.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, and Senegalese Minister of Finance Cheikh Diba discussed means of boosting and developing economic relations ties.
KUWAIT - Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye held talks with a number of Kuwaiti officials on the sidelines of his state visit, all of which aim to push forward bilateral relations.
ROME - Kuwait's Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has inked a military agreement as part of efforts to enhance collaboration and coordination, and share expertise in different fields.
NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait affirmed keenness to partake in United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) meetings to keep abreast of the latest global trade-related legislations.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has encouraged protestors in Iran to keep demonstrating and control the state's institutions.
DOHA - Qatar affirmed that it is working in coordination with other mediators to expedite reaching the second phase of the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) called on governments to significantly strengthen taxes on sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages.
GAZA - A severe low-pressure weather system sweeping the Gaza Strip has further aggravated the already deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions caused by Israeli occupation war of extermination on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of ten children and elderly people.
GENEVA - Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that an estimated 33.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance in Sudan in 2026.
ISLAMABAD - At least four militants were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military. (end)
