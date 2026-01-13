UN: Nearly 120,00 People Displaced Following Recent Events In Syria's Aleppo

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated Tuesday that nearly 120,000 people remain displaced following recent hostilities in the city of Aleppo.
"Our partners report that around 29,000 people have returned to their homes so far. Access to the neighbourhoods of Ashrafiyeh and Ash-Sheik Maqsoud is gradually improving, but is limited by the continued operations to clear explosive remnants," Stأ©phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in a press briefing.
"Public services, including the restoration of the water supply to approximately three million people following the reactivation of the Babiri water station, are gradually resuming."
OCHA's report, however, stated that schools remain closed for an additional 15 days, and flights to and from Aleppo Airport continue to be suspended.
"We and our humanitarian partners on the ground are continuing to provide aid, including shelter, health, nutrition and food support, while closely monitoring population movements" OCHA said. (end)
