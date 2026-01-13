Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today reported financial results for the December quarter and full year 2025 and provided its outlook for the March quarter and full year 2026.

“The Delta team delivered a strong close to our Centennial year, demonstrating the differentiation and durability we've built,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.“Our industry-leading performance delivered for our customers and our employees, while creating value for our owners, consistent with our long-term financial framework. We generated $5 billion of pre-tax profit with a double-digit operating margin and record free cash flow of $4.6 billion, all while navigating a challenging environment. These results would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of our people, and I look forward to celebrating our team next month with $1.3 billion of well-earned profit sharing.”

Bastian continued,“2026 is off to a strong start with top-line growth accelerating on consumer and corporate demand. For the full year, we expect to deliver margin expansion and earnings growth of 20 percent year-over-year.”

