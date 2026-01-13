Creator Chain To Commence Desci Initiative With Exosome Token

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Creator Chain and leading Japanese Exosome manufacturer Frontiercollaborate on plan to launch Exosome token

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Creator Chain, the ZK Layer 2 blockchain focusing on creators and culture, revealed that it is partnering with Frontier, the top Japanese manufacturer of high quality exosomes.

Exosomes are tiny, nano-sized sacs that act as cell-to-cell messengers, carrying proteins, lipids, and genetic material (like RNA). Exosomes boost collagen, reduce inflammation, and improve skin health, among many other benefits. Erectile performance enhancement, breast enlargement, and hair restoration are other specific benefits widely observed as the effects of exosomes.

ZTX, the flagship metaverse social platform launching on Creator Chain, has been a longstanding partner of Frontier, with almost $1M USD worth of exosome treatments having been processed through the $ZTX token in Japan.

Such positive milestones and the rising interest in DeSci within the blockchain landscape has prompted the Creator team to invest into nurturing DeSci projects on Creator Chain, starting with the $EXO token and exosomes.

Ian Maverick, Special Strategy Director at Creator Chain commented:“Heath and bio have gone hand in hand with celebrities, influencers, and artists of all kinds. Everyone that has influence wants to take care of their own health and also help others manage their health. And doctors, researchers, scientists, engineers are also magnificent creators in their own right. We feel that the DeSci sector aligns well with our mission of servicing creators who make value for society. Our friends at ZTX have had great experiences working with and experiencing exosome technology and we want to build upon that with the $EXO token for exosomes as our first DeSci token project on Creator.”

While the $EXO token will primarily be a medium for supporters and users of exosomes to rally around, there are plans to add utility to the $EXO token to help it grow beyond a community token. For example, the $EXO token may help unlock research updates, first access to new treatments and technology, and discounted payments for exosome services. While exosome prices vary depending on their source, region, and manufacturing process, the highest quality exosomes can cost upwards of $1000 USD for 1 cc.

The $EXO token is scheduled to launch shortly after the launch of Creator Chain's mainnet. Users can purchase the tokens using $CRTR, the native governance token of Creator Chain. To commemorate the existing partnership between ZTX and Frontier, some ZTX token holders or community members may receive special allocation or benefits regarding the $EXO token. More information can be found on the Creator Discord server or the Creator X account.

Media contact:

...

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.