Bitmart 2025 Annual Review: Building A More Complete Financial Infrastructure To Drive Long-Term Sustainable Growth

In response to a more complex and uncertain environment, BitMart continued to refine its strategy and increased investment in core capabilities such as technical infrastructure, product systems, and risk controls. Through a series of system-wide upgrades, the platform strengthened its long-term foundation while maintaining steady business growth during periods of heightened volatility.

According to BitMart's 2025 Annual Business Review, the platform recorded clear improvements across key metrics including user scale, spot and derivatives trading, and assets under management. By the end of 2025, BitMart's global registered users surpassed 13 million. Spot trading volume grew 58.5% YoY, futures trading volume grew 68% YoY, and assets under management across BitMart financial products increased 468% YoY, reflecting coordinated growth across multiple business lines.

Trading Infrastructure Upgrades: Stable Capacity for High-Volatility Markets

In 2025, BitMart completed a third-generation upgrade of both its spot and futures tradin systems to improve stability and responsiveness under high concurrency and volatile conditions.

For spot, the platform introduced sharding and an in-house high-performance storage engine, refactoring matching and data pipelines. Average matching latency was reduced to 2ms, and processing capacity increased to 200,000 orders per second, improving stability and consistency during extreme market moves. For futures, the third-generation system went fully live with more than 10x performance gains, 7ms average latency, 120,000 orders per second processing capacity, and 100,000 per-shard matching throughput. Together, these upgrades strengthened execution reliability and risk capacity, supporting continued futures innovation.

End-to-End Spot Asset Optimization: Faster Listings and Easier Participation

In 2025, BitMart continued to strengthen its core capability in supplying high-quality spot assets, improving listing efficiency while keeping a strong focus on asset screening and user participation experience. Over the year, BitMart listed 1,193 assets, with first-list assets accounting for 49.27%. Under a strategy that balances speed and quality, newly listed assets performed strongly, with 93 assets posting gains above 1,000% and 198 assets posting gains above 500%. All of the top 20 performers by annual gains were BitMart first-list assets, reflecting the platform's continued strength in identifying high-potential opportunities.

BitMart also built a more structured participation path for users through a product matrix that includes BitMart Discover, LaunchPrim, pre-market tradin, and PowerDro, connecting“discover, launch, participate” into one integrated journey. By the end of 2025, the Discovery zone had listed 399 tokens with trading volume exceeding 1.3 billion USDT. PowerDrop attracted more than 260,000 participants during the year and drove trading volume above 690 million USDT.

Derivatives Upgrade: Industry-First Mechanisms Reshape the Trading Experience

In 2025, BitMart treated virtual asset derivatives as a year of upgrades focused on both experience and mechanism design. Alongside the Futures 2.0 revamp and continued liquidity and depth investment, the platform rolled out industry-first risk protection features, expanded asset coverage, and optimized leverage options to improve execution quality and user confidence in volatile markets.

BitMart launched Futures 2.0 with a redesigned product structure, interface, and trading flows, making the experience clearer and more stable. At the same time, BitMart continued strengthening liquidity, benchmarking against top-tier platforms, with depth in some major pairs even outperforming peers. This reduced slippage and supported more stable, predictable execution during sharp market moves.

On risk control and mechanism innovation, BitMart introduced several industry-first initiatives. The platform launched a Slippage Protection Program covering multiple major pairs, offering compensation for slippage losses caused by liquidity or technical factors. It also rolled out Guaranteed Take-Profit and Stop-Loss and Market Order Slippage Limits to improve execution precision and strategy certainty. In the second half of 2025, BitMart launched Copy Tradin 2.0, featuring an industry-first AUM reward model for lead traders, along with zero-slippage subsidies and a low-leverage copy mode, driving a 417% increase in copy trading volume versus version 1.0.

BitMart also expanded futures supply by adding 265 new assets, bringing total tradable futures pairs to nearly 500, with leverage support up to 200x.

Broader Product Matrix: Accelerating Toward a More Complete Financial Infrastructure

In 2025, BitMart expanded beyond core trading across payments and fiat, AI tools, wealth products, and Web infrastructure, building a more integrated ecosystem spanning trading, asset management, and real-world spending.

P2P trading volume grew 327.65% YoY and order count increased 53.96%, while the business added nine new fiat markets and expanded coverage across currencies including VND, BDT, PKR, NGN, PHP, EUR, and USD. BitMart also launched the BitMart Car ecosystem, covering virtual, physical, and premium metal cards plus prepaid card products, now available in 160+ countries and regions.

BitMart also advanced its AI trading support system with X Insigh, Beacon Trading Assistan, and the AI Trading Aren, and continued upgrading Ear, Wealth Managemen, Lendin, and RWA offering. Assets under management across financial products increased 468% YoY, and BitMart introduced a yield-bearing stablecoin, BMRUSD, with regulated partners. On the Web3 side, BitMart built a DEX product connected to leading Solana DEXs and liquidity, supporting market data and trading displays for around 1.7 million tokens, alongside a DEX aggregato architecture with multi-route and gas optimization for future multi-chain expansion.

BMX: Value Progress and Ecosystem Adoption

In 2025, BMX made strong progress in both market value and real-world utility. Market capitalization increased from about $35 million to over $156 million, representing approximately 4.45x growth. BitMart completed four rounds of BMX buyback and burn totaling 7,441,815.07 BMX, further optimizing circulating supply. Active BMX holders surpassed 500,000, and BM became available as a spending token within BitMart Card, expanding its utility in payment scenarios.

Compliance and Security: Systematic Upgrades Across Governance and Risk Control

In 2025, BitMart continued strengthening global compliance by integrating tools such as Notabene, Sumsub, and Signzy across key processes including KYC, AML, and the Travel Rule, and by partnering with Copper, Cobo, and ZeroHash to reinforce core functions in custody, clearing and settlement, and compliant operations. Regionally, BitMart U officially launched and began operations in 2025, covering 49 US states(where permitted) and establishing a localized compliance operating system aligned with high regulatory standards.

On security, BitMart completed a multi-dimensional architecture overhaul, including a proprietary millisecond-level real-time risk control rules engine, end-to-end monitoring and alerting, and 24/7 security operations response. These capabilities are reinforced by a million-scale blacklisted address database, AML intelligence repositories, and on-chain tracing models to strengthen abnormal fund flow detection and suspicious asset interception.

Entering the Next Cycle With Greater Certainty

As BitMart's product portfolio and global footprint continued to expand, its industry influence and brand credibility strengthened. In 2025, BitMart was featured multiple times on authoritative lists such as those from News, including“Best Bitcoin & Crypto Exchanges” and“Top Crypto Exchanges,” reinforcing the platform's strength across product capability, security and compliance building, and overall market performance.

Looking ahead to 2026, as the market continues moving toward greater institutionalization and clearer rules, BitMart will keep compliance governance, risk management, and core technology as long-term anchors. The platform will continue expanding its capabilities across trading, asset management, payments, and Web3 infrastructure, accelerating the transition from a trading platform to a more comprehensive digital financial infrastructure.

