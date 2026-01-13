Aqua Free Enters The B2C Market With“Shower2go”: A Portable Travel Shower For Safer Showering On The Go Helping To Reduce Exposure To Legionella

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamburg, 12.01.2025 – Aqua free, a leading European provider of drinking-water hygiene solutions, is launching Shower2go, a portable travel shower for consumers. Designed for hotels, holiday rentals, campsite washrooms and cruise-ship cabins, the compact travel shower kit aims to help reduce the risk of exposure to Legionella while showering.



The background is concerning. A selection of recent reports this year highlights the scale of the issue:

. Austria – Vorarlberg (February 2025): Since the start of the year, 41 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported; authorities are investigating potential sources in households and cooling towers. The cluster was later reported as 43 cases.

. USA – New York City, Central Harlem (August 2025): The outbreak was declared over at the end of August: 114 cases, 90 hospitalisations and 7 deaths. Contaminated cooling towers were identified as the cause.

. France – Port-sur-Saône, Haute-Saône (September 2025): 6 cases and 2 local deaths; investigations into the source are ongoing. In France, around 2,000 cases of Legionnaires' disease are reported annually, with approximately 10% proving fatal.

. Griechenland – Crete (June 2025): Following travel-associated cases, authorities intensified inspections; reports cite Legionella findings in around 50% of water samples taken from accommodation.



Legionella multiply in stagnant, lukewarm water and are inhaled via aerosols (for example, during showering). Travel patterns, changing occupancy and irregular use of water systems can increase risk in many settings - making preventive measures when showering while travelling a sensible step.

Shower2go: safer showering when travelling – quick to fit, ready to use immediately



Reliable protection while showering – particularly relevant for older travellers, people with weakened immune systems, and smokers:



- Simple to use: unscrew the existing shower head, screw on Shower2go – tool-free in seconds

- Lightweight and space-saving: fits into any travel bag; includes sealing rings and a protective carry container

- Flexible use: hotels, holiday rentals, campsite washrooms and ships

Aqua free's entry into the consumer marketWith Shower2go, Aqua free brings its experience from the medical and industrial sectors into the consumer space – hygiene solutions for everyday travel situations, designed to be readily available and easy to use.



Key Facts

- Product: Shower2go travel shower (travel kit incl. sealing rings and protective carry container)

- Use: 1:1 replacement for an existing shower head without any tools

- Use cases: accommodation with unclear water hygiene; seasonally used properties

- Ordering & information: via Aqua free's product page: Travel Shower2go – legionella free on holiday

About Aqua free

Aqua free GmbH is one of Europe's leading manufacturers in the field of water hygiene. Founded in 1999 and owner-managed, the company has set benchmarks for drinking-water quality and health protection for over two decades. With innovative filtration and disinfection solutions, Aqua free helps protect hospitals, care facilities, residential buildings and industry against waterborne infections.





Press contact

Aqua free GmbH

Margaretha Gesler – European Head of Marketing & Communication

Tel.: +49 170 496 79 85 · E-Mail:...

Attachment

Aqua free Shower2go for save travelling