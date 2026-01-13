AGP Marks 13 Years Of Tuffmesh: A Dual-Purpose Mesh For Ember Protection And Safe Rainwater Collection

Photo Courtesy of: Aussie Gutter Protection

Aussie Gutter Protection provides a single engineered solution that meets bushfire safety standards and potable water compliance across diverse roof and tank setups for the last 13 years.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aussie Gutter Protection (AGP) showcases the long-standing performance of TuffMeshTM, a mesh system that combines water safety and bushfire protection in a single solution. AS4020-certified for potable water and available in bushfire-rated options, TuffMeshTM has provided Australian homeowners safeguard both their rainwater supply and their roofs during fire-prone seasons for more than 13 years.

First developed in July 2012 in partnership with Screen Tech Gutter Guard, TuffMeshTM features a fine-aperture mesh that restricts embers without compromising water flow. Panels are engineered from robust gauge materials and anchored with specialized fasteners to ensure stability on a variety of rooflines. This combination of precision engineering and certified installation allows TuffMeshTM to maintain performance under extreme conditions.

TuffMeshTM is available in aluminium for BAL 29 zones and steel for BAL FZ zones, giving homeowners options that align with their property's fire-risk profile. Every panel is cut and fitted to the roofline, covering gutters, valleys, box gutters, and tank inlets, creating a continuous barrier that simultaneously prevents ember ingress and preserves water quality.

The mesh's AS4020 certification ensures it is safe for contact with drinking water, minimizing the risk of contaminants in storage tanks. By combining fire protection and potable water compliance in a single system, TuffMeshTM removes the trade-offs that have long challenged homeowners relying on rainwater harvesting.

AGP's confidence in the system is reflected in its long-term product and workmanship warranties, which underscore the company's emphasis on materials, installation quality, and long-term performance. After more than 13 years in the market, TuffMeshTM continues to demonstrate how careful engineering and consistent installation standards can deliver lasting protection for homes and water supplies alike.

Homeowners interested in enhancing both fire safety and water quality can learn more about TuffMeshTM and request an installation consultation by visiting Aussie Gutter Protection.

About Aussie Gutter Protection

Aussie Gutter Protection (AGP) designs, manufactures, and installs gutter protection systems across Australia. The company develops products engineered to meet bushfire safety standards and potable water regulations, helping homeowners safeguard properties and rainwater supplies. AGP combines certified materials, precision engineering, and accredited installers to deliver compliant solutions for a variety of roof types and environmental conditions.

