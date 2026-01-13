Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Class Period Expanded In Pending Investor Securities Lawsuit - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) that a second securities class action has been filed expanding the Class Period and seeks to represent investors who purchased Coupang securities between May 7, 2025 and December 16, 2025. The Lead Plaintiff Deadline remains February 17, 2026.

The firm is investigating the propriety of Coupang's statements about its disclosure controls, cybersecurity protocols and controls, and transparency regarding a breach that allegedly allowed a former employee to access massive amounts of sensitive customer data.

Expanded Class Period: May 7, 2025 – Dec. 16, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 17, 2026

The Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on the propriety of several of Coupang's recent assurances to investors.

Beginning on May 6, 2025, after the markets closed, Coupang filed its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2025. Within its filing, Coupang assured investors that it designed sufficient disclosure controls and procedures and there had been“[n]o material change in the risk factors” that“could materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity.”

Then, on June 30, 2025, Coupang issued a privacy notice on its website to Korean customers assuring them and investors that“Coupang has technical and administrative safeguard measures in place to ensure that users' personal information is not stolen, leaked, forged or damaged while processing the information.”

The next month, on July 15, 2025, the South Korean press quoted Coupang's Chief Information Security Officer (Brett Matthes) who reportedly said“'Coupang's []proactive []security has improved threat visibility and mitigated potential cyber threats in advance[,]”' and that“'[a] shift in mindset to focus on the threat actor has significant benefits.'”

The complaint alleges that Coupang gave the same or similar assurances through November 4, 2025, when the company filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Investors began to question Coupang's assurances on November 29, 2025. That day, Coupang announced in a press release that on November 18 it became aware of unauthorized personal data access involving about 4,500 customer accounts but that, pursuant to its subsequent investigation,“the extent of customer account exposure is about 33.7 million accounts, all in Korea.”

Then, on December 16, 2025, Coupang filed an interim report on Form 8-K confirming that it first became aware of“a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to customer accounts[]” on November 18, blamed it on a former employee, and warned that it could face material financial losses from the potential loss of revenue and higher expense, including regulatory penalties.

After the Class Period, on December 29, 2025, Coupang announced a 1.685 trillion won (over $1 billion) compensation plan“to restore customer trust.”

Between the publication of the November 30, 2025, Reuters article and the filing of the suit, over $8 billion of Coupang's market capitalization was wiped out.

