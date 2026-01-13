Oak Valley Community Bank Welcomes Carlos Chavez As Vice President, Branch Manager Of Stockton Branch

Chavez joins the Bank with more than 21 years of banking experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Branch Manager for a large national bank, where he demonstrated a strong track record in operational leadership, team development, and sales performance. Throughout his career, Chavez has been recognized as a President's Club recipient and consistently earned top performer honors for achieving outstanding business results while fostering a client-focused culture.

A long-time resident of Stockton, Chavez has deep ties to the community. He and his wife have raised their five children locally, and Chavez maintains strong community ties through his involvement with organizations such as the San Joaquin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Stockton Rotary, and Stockton Golf & Country Club, and he is a dedicated financial literacy advocate. Chavez holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Heald College. Outside of work, he is involved in coaching youth football, enjoys traveling, spending time outdoors, and honing his golf game.

“Carlos brings a proven record of leadership and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group.“His experience, community involvement, and focus on developing strong teams align perfectly with Oak Valley's values, and we are excited to have him lead our Stockton Branch.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

