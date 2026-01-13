Toll Brothers City Living Announces Sales Launch Of Vista Pointe At Port Imperial, A New Waterfront Condominium Community In West New York, New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers City Living, the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, together with development joint venture partner Daiwa House, today announced the sales launch of Vista Pointe at Port Imperial, an exclusive new condominium community offering 73 sophisticated residences on one of the last remaining waterfront parcels along New Jersey's coveted Gold Coast. The community is located in West New York, New Jersey on the Hudson River across from midtown Manhattan.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Hudson River and the stunning Manhattan skyline, Vista Pointe's 1- to 4-bedroom residences are thoughtfully designed to maximize light, space, and views. Spacious, open-concept floorplans seamlessly integrate modern living with oversized windows that showcase breathtaking vistas. Gourmet kitchens serve as stylish centerpieces, equipped with large islands, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and paneled Bosch and Thermador appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms, expansive primary bedrooms, and flexible secondary bedrooms complete the elevated living experience. A limited selection of private rooftop terraces are available for purchase, providing the ultimate retreat for outdoor entertaining with panoramic cityscapes.

“Vista Pointe represents a rare opportunity to own a luxurious home with panoramic views of Manhattan in a thoughtfully designed and amenity-rich community,” said David Von Spreckelsen, President of Toll Brothers City Living.“It's more than a place to live - it's a complete lifestyle destination on New Jersey's most desirable waterfront.”

Vista Pointe redefines urban lifestyle with an exceptional collection of indoor and outdoor amenities. Residents will enjoy a resort-style pool deck, an elevated courtyard, and a rooftop terrace outfitted with lounge areas, grills, and an outdoor TV. Wellness is prioritized with a state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, and steam room. Social and creative pursuits flourish in the library, co-working lounges, game room, children's playroom, screening room, makerspace, and demonstration kitchen. Whether relaxing fireside, socializing over coffee, or enjoying an inspiring view, every space has been curated to promote balance and connection. All residences include one space in the onsite garage while additional spaces are available for purchase.