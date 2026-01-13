Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings And Conference Call Date
Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on January 27 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code“Hanmi Bank”. To listen to the call online visit the investor relations page of Hanmi's website at . The webcast will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.
About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .
Contact
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636
Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8251
