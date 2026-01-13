INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Zenas Biopharma, Inc. - ZBIO

The investigation concerns whether Zenas and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 5, 2026, Zenas issued a press release announcing“results from the Phase 3 INDIGO trial of obexelimab in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD).” Although Zenas characterized the results as“positive,” analysts noted that the drug's reported efficacy likely fell short of the relevant threshold for commercial viability.

On this news, Zenas's stock price fell $17.89 per share, or 51.86%, to close at $16.61 per share on January 5, 2026.

Then, discussing the trial results on a January 6, 2026 conference call, Zenas's Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that the Company was“[d]isappointed that the hazard ratio [a metric relevant to the drug's efficacy] doesn't hit a number than many people were hoping for.”

On this news, Zenas's stock price fell another $1.41 per share, or 8.49%, to close at $15.20 per share on January 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980