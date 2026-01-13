INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of First Solar, Inc. - FSLR

The investigation concerns whether First Solar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 7, 2026, Jefferies downgraded First Solar to Hold from Buy, noting that during 2025, the Company had lowered guidance, faced significant de-bookings and experienced margin compression through 2025. The Jefferies analyst also predicted that First Solar's deployment opportunities were likely to be more limited in 2026.

On this news, First Solar's stock price fell $27.67 per share, or 10.29%, to close at $241.11 per share on January 7, 2026.

