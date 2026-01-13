INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Stubhub Holdings, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - STUB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (“StubHub” or the“Company”) (NYSE: STUB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether StubHub and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 23, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On or around September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 34,042,553 shares of Class A common stock priced at $23.50 per share. Then, on November 13, 2025, StubHub issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The press release revealed that free cash flow was negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease from the Company's free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. The press release further revealed that StubHub's net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease from the year ago period, when the Company reported $12.4 million in net cash provided by operating activities. The same day, StubHub filed its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025, which revealed that the quarter's year-over-year decrease in free cash flow“primarily reflects changes in the timing of payments to vendors.”

On this news, StubHub's stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.9%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025.

