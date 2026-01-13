Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, January 13, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note presents Esdras Bedai's Pernambuco tribute (20:00),“Terças no Ipanema” brings Francis Hime with guest Olivia Hime (20:00), Audio Rebel hosts UMAMI (20:00), and Carioca da Gema spotlights Vanessa Ebons (18:30). Links and routes below.



Why picked: High-energy horn-driven tribute to Manguebeat in a beachfront, seated jazz room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website/Tickets: Blue Note show index. Eventim



Why picked: Pocket set from a Brazilian composer legend in an intimate Zona Sul theater.

Start: 20:00

Address: Teatro Municipal Ipanema Rubens Corrêa, R. Prudente de Morais, 824, Ipanema Tickets/Info: Sympla/Bileto event (lists Olivia Hime on 13/01). RotaCult details



Why picked: Indie/experimental discovery night in Botafogo 's cult room.

Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00)

Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Tickets/Info: Audio Rebel event. Agenda



Why picked: Classic Lapa samba house-crowd that sings every chorus.

Start: House 18:30 (check door times on site)

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website: “Próximos shows” (lists 13/01)

Carioquinha - Flávia Dantas & Bernardo Dantas - Beco das Garrafas (20:00) - Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Shows page (13/jan entry)

Top Picks Tonight Esdras Bedai -“Trovão do Mangue: Da Lama ao Caos – Tributo a Pernambuco” at Blue Note (20:00)Terças no Ipanema - Francis Hime + guest Olivia Hime (20:00)UMAMI - Audio Rebel (20:00)Vanessa Ebons - Carioca da Gema (18:30)Also notableSuggested route

Ipanema → Botafogo → Beach: Start 20:00 at Teatro Ipanema (Francis & Olivia Hime), hop 10–12 min to Audio Rebel (UMAMI), then finish seaside with a late drink near Blue Note after Esdras Bedai's 20:00 set.

Centro/Lapa early option: Warm up 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Vanessa Ebons), then cross to Ipanema for 20:00 or head to Copacabana for a seated 20:00 show.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Ipanema, Botafogo and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight. Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.