Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Why picked: High-energy horn-driven tribute to Manguebeat in a beachfront, seated jazz room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website/Tickets: Blue Note show index. Eventim
Why picked: Pocket set from a Brazilian composer legend in an intimate Zona Sul theater.
Start: 20:00
Address: Teatro Municipal Ipanema Rubens Corrêa, R. Prudente de Morais, 824, Ipanema
Tickets/Info: Sympla/Bileto event (lists Olivia Hime on 13/01). RotaCult details
Why picked: Indie/experimental discovery night in Botafogo 's cult room.
Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00)
Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Tickets/Info: Audio Rebel event. Agenda
Why picked: Classic Lapa samba house-crowd that sings every chorus.
Start: House 18:30 (check door times on site)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: “Próximos shows” (lists 13/01)
Carioquinha - Flávia Dantas & Bernardo Dantas - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
- Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Shows page (13/jan entry)
Ipanema → Botafogo → Beach: Start 20:00 at Teatro Ipanema (Francis & Olivia Hime), hop 10–12 min to Audio Rebel (UMAMI), then finish seaside with a late drink near Blue Note after Esdras Bedai's 20:00 set.
Centro/Lapa early option: Warm up 18:30 at Carioca da Gema (Vanessa Ebons), then cross to Ipanema for 20:00 or head to Copacabana for a seated 20:00 show.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Ipanema, Botafogo and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
