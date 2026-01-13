403
Trump Urges Iranians To“Occupy Institutions” As Iran Protest Death Toll Claims Surge
U.S. President Donald Trump has openly encouraged Iranians to intensify their uprising, urging them to“CONTINUE PROTESTING” and“OCCUPY” state institutions in a Truth Social post that also claimed“help is on the way.”
He said he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the“senseless killing” of demonstrators stops.
The message comes as Iran 's protests, which began in late December amid a collapsing economy and currency strain, have broadened into a direct challenge to the Islamic Republic, with crowds chanting against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Videos posted online from cities including Mashhad show large nighttime gatherings and angry calls for regime change, though social media clips can confirm scenes, not overall nationwide scale.
Iran protests turn deadly fast
The most contested measure is the death toll. Human rights monitors and some international reporting cite a figure above 2,000, with one widely circulated breakdown describing roughly 1,850 protesters killed, alongside more than 100 security-linked deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iranian officials have pointed to a similar headline number while blaming“terrorists” for fatalities on both sides. The U.N., taking a more conservative posture, has spoken of“hundreds” killed, underscoring how hard verification becomes when authorities restrict communications.
Those restrictions have been central to this wave. Reports describe internet and phone disruptions that kept many Iranians from reaching relatives abroad for days, while some users turned to satellite connectivity to get around the blackout.
Alongside the crackdown, rights groups say Tehran plans to execute a detained protester, Erfan Soltani, 26, after fast-moving proceedings under a charge often translated as“waging war against God.” His reported execution date, January 14, has become a warning to the streets.
Trump has not defined what“help” means, but Washington is already tightening the vise: the White House has floated a sweeping 25% tariff on countries that keep trading with Iran, a move that could punish Tehran while rattling partners and supply chains far beyond the Middle East.
