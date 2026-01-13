US Homeland Security Claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Released Hundreds Of Criminal Immigrants

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of failing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), alleging that the state released hundreds of criminal undocumented immigrants instead of honoring federal arrest detainers.

In a post on X, Homeland Security claimed that Minnesota authorities released nearly 470 individuals it described as“criminal illegal aliens” back into communities across the state.

“@GovTimWalz has refused to cooperate with ICE and released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minnesota to terrorize Americans,” DHS wrote.

Call to honor ICE detainers

DHS said it is urging the Minnesota governor to work with federal authorities and comply with ICE detainers for more than 1,360 individuals currently in state custody.

“It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets,” the department said, calling on Walz to“cooperate with @ICEgov and honor the arrest detainers.”

List of alleged offenders cited

In its statement, DHS highlighted several cases it described as among“the worst of the worst” who were allegedly released. These included individuals accused or convicted of serious crimes such as sex offenses involving minors, domestic violence, homicide-related charges, robbery, terroristic threats, and drug trafficking.

Among those named were individuals from Honduras, Ecuador, Cameroon, Sudan, and Laos, with charges ranging from lewd acts with a minor to negligent manslaughter and aggravated robbery, according to DHS.

Political backdrop

The allegations come amid ongoing national tensions between Democratic-led states and the federal government over immigration enforcement, particularly around so-called“sanctuary” policies and the use of ICE detainers.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the individuals released by Minnesota authorities include people accused or convicted of serious violent and sexual crimes. DHS said those freed despite ICE detainers include Leny Odemel Ramirez-Santos of Honduras, charged with a sex offense involving a child and driving under the influence; Edwin Amable Ashca Ninasuta of Ecuador, charged with lewd or lascivious acts with a minor; and Lenda Neh Mama Epse George of Cameroon, charged with cruelty toward a child and domestic violence.

The list also includes German Adriano Llangari Inga of Ecuador, charged with negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and DUI; Puol Both of Sudan, convicted of terroristic threats, burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery and larceny; and Somsalao Thonesavanh of Laos, convicted of drug trafficking and selling a synthetic narcotic. DHS said these cases illustrate what it described as the public safety risks of failing to honor ICE arrest detainers, allegations Minnesota officials have yet to respond to publicly.

