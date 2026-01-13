403
Edelman Hires Tiktok Exec As EMEA Head Of Creator Marketing
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Edelman has appointed former TikTok executive Jo Burford as head of creator marketing for EMEA, as the firm looks to expand its fastest-growing global offering across Europe and beyond.
At TikTok, Burford had served as head of creators for the UK, Ireland and Nordics. Her previous roles include global head of marketing at Whalar and head of creator partnerships for EMEA at Twitter.
The newly-created role will see Burford lead the rollout of Edelman's North American creator marketing capabilities across the EMEA region, working in partnership with Edelman EMEA president and CEO Arent Jan Hesselink.
Based in London, Burford will be responsible for building a dedicated regional team to support clients across key growth markets including the UK, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, with MENA expected to come into scope over time. She will also oversee Edelman's EMEA creator team of 30 specialists, with Germany and the UK serving as primary hubs.
Burford will report into Tyler Vaught, Edelman's global head of creator marketing, who said the appointment comes amid growing client demand for creator-led storytelling, as brands increasingly move beyond reach-based influencer marketing toward earned-first strategies designed to build trust and cultural relevance.
“Jo's arrival marks an exciting next chapter for Edelman's creator ambitions, as we look to double our business over the next year,” he said.“She brings an incredible mix of experience across platforms, agencies and as a creator herself.”
Burford added:“I'm thrilled to join Edelman at such an exciting inflection point for the creator industry. There's so much momentum in EMEA, and we have a real opportunity to build something transformative, a practice that puts trusted creators at the center of brand storytelling.”
Edelman expects its creator marketing business is expected to double over the next year following strong growth in 2025, with recent campaigns including work for Dove, eBay, Microsoft and Progresso.
Hesselink said:“With Jo now in place to shape our EMEA Creator practice, we're poised to accelerate growth and raise the bar for the region and our clients. She knows how to build teams, nurture talent, and create work that truly connects brands and communities. She also brings a finely tuned understanding of what creators mean to culture across Europe and how brands need to show up to earn trust.”
