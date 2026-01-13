403
72Point Appoints Creative Director From Cirkle
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Creative content and media agency 72Point has appointed former Cirkle creative director Chris Grabowski to lead its creative output, in response to rising demand for brand-led and experiential campaigns.
Grabowski joins the agency following more than six years at Cirkle, where he helped steer the consultancy to being named PRovoke Media's EMEA Creative PR Consultancy of the Year in 2023.
His work has spanned PR, social, experiential and integrated campaigns, with Cirkle's client list including Dulux, Pepsico, Premier Foods, Diageo, Mars Petcare, and Guinness. Before Cirkle, Grabowski held senior creative roles at Stir, PrettyGreen and Citizen Relations.
In his new role, Grabowski will oversee creative development across 72Point's campaigns, working closely with the agency's strategy, planning and media teams to deliver large-scale brand storytelling across channels including out-of-home, experiential and integrated campaigns.
72Point acting managing director Katie Earlam – who took on the role after the departure of Chris Pharo at the end of last year – said the agency had seen an increase in brand-led RFPs and the appointment reflected 72Point's continued investment in creative leadership as it continues to expand beyond earned media into more integrated work.
She said:“We're thrilled that Chris has chosen 72Point as his next creative home. He brings with him an exceptional creative pedigree and a proven ability to deliver ideas that genuinely earn attention. At a time when brands are increasingly looking for high-impact experiential work, there is significant opportunity ahead, and Chris's experience and creative ambition will be instrumental as we continue to build bold, culturally relevant campaigns for our brand clients.”
Earlam added that while the agency continues to work with more than 60% of the UK's top 50 consumer agencies, it has also seen an 18% year-on-year increase in brands engaging directly with the business.
Grabowski added:“72Point is that rare comms unicorn: a place that understands what makes a newsworthy story, has a culture that backs brave ideas - but also has the media know-how to land it on scale. It's exactly the kind of environment any creative would want to be part of. I'm excited to join the team and help build work that people don't just see but share and talk about.”
Grabowski is the second creative to leave Cirkle in recent months: the agency's first chief creative officer, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker co-founder Steve Strickland, joined in May 2025 and left in September.
