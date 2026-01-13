No RAC In Vande Bharat Sleeper, 400 Km Minimum Fare
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the tentative fares for all three classes – AC 1, AC 2 and AC 3 – between the two stations on January 1, 2026.
The circular, dated January 9, detailed the fare structure, according to which a passenger will have to pay Rs 1,520, Rs 1,240 and Rs 960 for a confirmed berth in AC 1, AC 2 and AC 3 classes, respectively, for travel over any distance between 1 km and 400 km.
Beyond 400 km, charges will be calculated on a per-kilometre basis at Rs 3.20 for AC 1, Rs 3.10 for AC 2 and Rs 2.40 for AC 3.
“Goods and Services Tax as applicable shall be levied separately. Minimum chargeable distance shall be 400 km. Rounding off of fare shall be made as per the existing principle. Only confirmed tickets shall be issued for this train. Accordingly, there shall be no provision for RAC/waitlisted/partially confirmed tickets,” the board's circular said.
It added,“There shall be only Ladies quota, quota for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizen quota and Duty Pass quota as per existing instructions issued from time to time. No other reservation quota shall be applicable in this train.”
