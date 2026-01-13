MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: Summit Royalties Feature on BNN Bloomberg

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (the "Corporation" or "Summit Royalties") announced today that a feature article produced by Market One, highlighting the royalty model's advantage for risk-adjusted returns in mining, has been published on BNN Bloomberg.

The article discusses how the royalty and streaming model can provide investors with risk-managed exposure to precious metals by limiting direct operating and capital cost risk at the asset level, while maintaining leverage to commodity prices. It also notes why investor demand for risk-adjusted exposure to precious metals is increasing in today's market environment.

Summit has royalties or streams on three cash-flowing producing assets:



1% NSR royalty on West Red Lake Gold Mines' Madsen Mine

50% silver stream on Orezone Gold's Bomboré Mine 0.5% NSR royalty on Denarius Metals' Zancudo Mine

The feature also examines how capital is becoming more selective and how operating risks can increase across the mining lifecycle. It notes that gold remains a core asset in volatile markets and that royalty and streaming companies are increasingly viewed as among the sector's most resilient business models.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its current portfolio is anchored by cash-flowing production, with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Summit intends to become the next mid-tier royalty and streaming company by executing actionable, accretive acquisitions that increase production and drive cash flow growth. The Corporation has no debt and has sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions.

To learn more about Summit Royalties, visit their website here.

About Market One

Market One is North America's leading marketing agency for public companies through our best-in-class content creation and distribution.

