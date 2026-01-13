Tanya White

Associate professor, Fashion, Toronto Metropolitan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

T's academic activities sit at the intersection of fashion, art, and technology. As an Assistant Professor in fashion (since 2019), she teaches studio and theory courses in the school of Fashion and the Creative School's global campus in Cortona, Italy (since 2023). While her research specializes in Stoll digital knitting, every project incorporates an element of fine handwork, such as traditional embroidery and stitching techniques. T employs practice-based methods with technology, materiality, and embodied experience to create innovative textiles, fashion, and objects, always aiming for a distinctive aesthetic signature. Notable recent projects include 'Beauty tells us about God' and Veiling Veronicas~Verse I&II site-specific installations exhibited by TMU and the Toronto Eaton Centre. T has worked in the fashion industry, costume design, and multidisciplinary collaborations.

–present Assistant Professor, Toronto metropolitan University

2022 The Glasgow School of Art, Doctor of Philosophy

ExperienceEducation