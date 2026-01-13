Andrew Dowdy

Andrew specialises in extreme events including bushfires, thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, east coast lows and their associated hazardous weather (such as severe winds, rain, floods and lightning), from sub-daily to long-term climate time scales. An aspect of this work is developing research aligned with practical applications including for sectors such as energy, environment, finance and emergency services.

