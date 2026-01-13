Andrew Dowdy
- Principal Research Scientist in Extreme Weather, The University of Melbourne
Andrew specialises in extreme events including bushfires, thunderstorms, tropical cyclones, east coast lows and their associated hazardous weather (such as severe winds, rain, floods and lightning), from sub-daily to long-term climate time scales. An aspect of this work is developing research aligned with practical applications including for sectors such as energy, environment, finance and emergency services.Experience
- 2023–present A/Professor, University of Melbourne 2011–2023 Principal research scientist, Bureau of Meteorology 2007–2011 Professional officer, Bureau of Meteorology 2006–2007 Policy Officer, Department of the Environment and Heritage 2001–2003 Lidar physicist, Australian Antarctic Division
- 2005 University of Adelaide, in collaboration with Leibniz-Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Germany, PhD
- 2025 Broadscale thunderstorm environment dataset intended for climate analysis, Frontiers in Climate 2025 Novel climate analysis methods applied to the Australian ESCI projections data, Frontiers in Climate 2025 Australian fire weather variability using calibrated long-term reanalysis data, Discover Environment 2025 Distinguishing environmental controls on strong vs. extreme wind gusts., Weather and Climate Extremes 2024 Reply to: Limitations of reanalyses for detecting tropical cyclone trends, Nature Climate Change 2024 Discerning the influence of climate variability modes, regional weather features and time series persistence on streamflow using Bayesian networks and multiple linear regression, Int J. of Climtology 2024 A systematic review of climate change science relevant to Australian design flood estimation, Hydrology and Earth System Sciences 2024 Continental-scale bias-corrected climate and hydrological projections for Australia, Geoscientific Model Development 2024 The fire environment of five Australian cities, Natural Hazards 2024 Occurrence and trends of historical tropical cyclone rainfall on near-coastal regions of Australia, Journal of Southern Hemisphere Earth Systems Science 2024 Convection-permitting climate model representation of severe convective wind gusts and future changes in southeastern Australia, NHESS 2024 Multi-scale variability of southeastern Australian wind resources, Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics 2023 Long-term observational characteristics of different severe convective wind types around Australia, Weather and Forecasting 2023 A bias correction method designed for weather and climate extremes, Bureau of Meteorology BRR087 2023 Analysis and characterisation of extreme wind gust hazards in New South Wales, Australia, Natural Hazards 2023 A CMIP6-based multi-model downscaling ensemble to underpin climate change services in Australia, Climate Services 2023 Can southern Australian rainfall decline be explained? A review of possible drivers, Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Climate Change 2023 Crown fire initiation of a thunderstorm, International Journal of Wildland Fire 2023 An evaluation framework for downscaling and bias correction in climate change impact studies, Journal of Hydrology 2023 Performance and process-based evaluation of the BARPA-R Australasian regional climate model version 1, Geoscientific Model Development 2023 Biases in Estimating Long‐Term Recurrence Intervals of Extreme Events Due To Regionalized Sampling, Geophysical Research Letters 2023 Climate Change 2022-Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability: Working Group II Contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC 2022 Declining tropical cyclone frequency under global warming, Nature Climate Change 2022 A national hydrological projections service for Australia, Climate Services 2022 A review of early severe weather applications of high‐resolution regional reanalysis in Australia, Meteorological Applications 2022 Changes in Refractory Black Carbon (rBC) Deposition to Coastal Eastern Antarctica During the Past Century, Global Biogeochemical Cycles 2022 Using historical tropical cyclone climate datasets to examine wind speed recurrence for coastal Australia, Scientific Reports 2022 Australia's future extratropical cyclones, Journal of Climate 2022 Types of Severe Convective Wind Events in Eastern Australia, Monthly Weather Review 2021 Connections of climate change and variability to large and extreme forest fires in southeast Australia, Communications Earth & Environment 2021 Review of tropical cyclones in the Australian region: Climatology, variability, predictability, and trends, WILEY INTERDISCIPLINARY REVIEWS-CLIMATE CHANGE 2021 The 2019 Southern Hemisphere polar stratospheric polar vortex weakening and its impacts, BAMS 2021 Reconstructing seasonal fire danger in southeastern Australia using tree rings, International Journal of Wildland Fire 2021 The Relationship between High-Presentation Asthma Days in Melbourne, Australia, and Modeled Thunderstorm Environments, Weather and Forecasting 2021 Wildfires under Climate Change: A Burning Issue-Frontiers 2022 Report: Emerging Issues of Environmental Concern - Chapter 2, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 2021 Multi-decadal increase of forest burned area in Australia is linked to climate change, Nature Communications 2021 Severe convective wind environments and future projected changes in Australia, JGR-A 2021 A Bayesian approach to exploring the influence of climate variability modes on fire weather conditions and lightning-ignited wildfires, Climate Dynamics 2021 Extreme temperature, wind and bushfire weather projections using a standardised method, 2021 Understanding compound hazards from a weather system perspective, Weather and Climate Extremes 2021 The 2019 Southern Hemisphere stratospheric polar vortex weakening and its impacts, BAMS 2021 Fewer deep cyclones projected for the midlatitudes in a warming climate, but with more intense rainfall, ERL 2021 Atmospheric modelling of grass pollen rupturing mechanisms for thunderstorm asthma prediction, PloS one 2021 The differing role of weather systems in southern Australian rainfall between 1979–1996 and 1997–2015, Climate Dynamics 2021 Changes in hourly extreme precipitation in Victoria, Australia, from the observational record, Weather and Climate Extremes 2021 Intense east coast lows and associated rainfall in eastern Australia, JSHESS 2021 Severe convection-related winds in Australia and their associated environments, JSHESS 2020 Quantifying hail and lightning risk factors using long‐term observations around Australia, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2020 Seamless climate change projections and seasonal predictions for bushfires in Australia, Journal of Southern Hemisphere Earth Systems Science 2020 Climatology of thunderstorms, convective rainfall and dry lightning environments in Australia, Climate Dynamics 2019 Projections of southern hemisphere tropical cyclone track density using CMIP5 models, Climate Dynamics 2019 A Physically Based Climatology of the Occurrence and Intensification of Australian East Coast Lows, Journal of Climate 2019 Climate change increases the potential for extreme wildfires, Geophysical Research Letters 2019 Historical extreme rainfall events in southeastern Australia, Weather and Climate Extremes 2019 Review of tropical cyclones in the Australian region: Climatology, variability, predictability, and trends, Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Climate Change 2019 Review of Australian east coast low pressure systems and associated extremes, Climate Dynamics 2019 Wildfire and weather radar: a review, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2019 A global climatology of surface anticyclones, their variability, associated drivers and long-term trends, Climate Dynamics 2019 On Determining the Impact of Increasing Atmospheric CO2 on the Record Fire Weather in Eastern Australia in February 2017, Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society 2019 Long-term changes in southern Australian anticyclones and their impacts, Climate Dynamics 2019 Future changes in extreme weather and pyroconvection risk factors for Australian wildfires, Scientific Reports 2019 Weather radar insights into the turbulent dynamics of a wildfire‐triggered supercell thunderstorm, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2018 Exploratory analysis of lightning-ignited wildfires in the Warren Region, Western Australia, Journal of environmental management 2018 Mobile X-Pol radar: A new tool for investigating pyroconvection and associated wildfire meteorology, Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society 2018 Pyroconvection risk in Australia: Climatological changes in atmospheric stability and surface fire weather conditions, Geophysical Research Letters 2018 Lightning prediction for Australia using multivariate analyses of large-scale atmospheric variables, Journal of applied meteorology and climatology 2018 Energetics and dynamics of subtropical australian east coast cyclones: two contrasting cases, Monthly Weather Review 2018 Climatological variability of fire weather in Australia, Journal of applied meteorology and climatology 2017 Pyrocumulonimbus lightning and fire ignition on Black Saturday in southeast Australia, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2017 Classification of Australian Thunderstorms using Multivariate Analyses of Large-Scale Atmospheric Variables, Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology 2017 Extreme weather caused by concurrent cyclone, front and thunderstorm occurrences, Scientific Reports 2017 Climatological variability of fire weather in Australia, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2016 Tropical cyclone track direction climatology and its intraseasonal variability in the Australian region, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2016 Seasonal forecasting of lightning and thunderstorm activity in tropical and temperate regions of the world, Scientific Reports 2015 Climate Change in Australia Information for Australia's Natural Resource Management Regions: Technical Report, CSIRO and Bureau of Meteorology 2015 Large-scale modelling of environments favourable for dry lightning occurrence, MODSIM: ISBN: 978-0-9872143-5-5 2015 Development of a global fire weather database for 1980-2012, Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences 2015 Rainfall in Australia's eastern seaboard: a review of confidence in projections based on observations and physical processes., Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Journal 2015 Estimating trends and seasonality in Australian monthly lightning flash counts., Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres 2015 East Coast Cluster Report, Climate Change in Australia Projections for Australia's Natural Resource Management Regions. Availabe here:, CSIRO and Bureau of Meteorology 2014 Lightning climatology of Australia: temporal and spatial variability, Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Journal 2014 Fewer large waves for eastern Australia due to decreasing storminess, Nature Climate Change 2014 Long-term changes in Australian tropical cyclone numbers, Atmospheric Science Letters 2013 Changes in the risk of extratropical cyclones in eastern Australia., Journal of Climate 2013 Understanding rainfall projections in relation to extratropical cyclones in eastern Australia, Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Journal 2013 Large-scale diagnostics of extratropical cyclogenesis in eastern Australia, International Journal of Climatology 2012 Tropical cyclone climatology of the South Pacific Ocean and its relationship to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, Journal of Climate 2012 Characteristics of lightning-attributed fires in south-east Australia, International Journal of Wildland Fire 2012 Atmospheric and fuel moisture characteristics associated with lightning-attributed fires, J. of Applied Met. and Climate 2012 An analysis of tropical cyclone occurrence in the Southern Hemisphere derived from a new satellite-era dataset, International Journal of Remote Sensing 2011 Large-scale indicators of Australian East Coast Lows and associated extreme weather events, CAWCR, Technical Report 37 2010 Index sensitivity analysis applied to the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index and the McArthur Forest Fire Danger Index, Meteorological Applications 2010 Diagnosing indicators of large-scale forcing of east-coast cyclogenesis, IOP: Earth and Environmental Science 2009 Australian fire weather as represented by the McArthur Forest Fire Danger Index and the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index, CAWCR, Technical Report 10 2009 Atmospheric states associated with the ignition of lightning-attributed fires in southeast Australia, CAWCR, Technical Report 19 2007 Polar mesosphere and lower thermosphere dynamics, Part I: Mean wind and gravity wave climatologies, Journal of Geophysical Research 2007 Polar mesosphere and lower thermosphere dynamics, Part II: The response to sudden stratospheric warmings, Journal of Geophysical Research 2004 The large-scale dynamics of the mesosphere-lower thermosphere during the Southern Hemisphere stratospheric warming of 2002, Geophysical Research Letters 2003 First year of Rayleigh Lidar measurements of middle atmosphere temperatures over Davis, Antarctica, Advances in Space Research 2003 Further evidence of hemispheric differences in the MLT mean wind climatology: Simultaneous MF radar observations at Poker Flat (65°N, 147°W) and Davis (69°S, 78°E), Geophysical Research Letters 2001 A comparison of mean winds and gravity wave activity in the northern and southern polar MLT, Geophysical Research Letters
- Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society (AMOS) Member of the Royal Society of Victoria Member of the National Partnership for Climate Projections Stratospheric Nudging And Predictable Surface Impacts (SNAPSI) group member Member of Climate Change Group of Australasian Fire and Emergency Services Authorities Council (AFAC) Melbourne Energy Institute - Fellow International Association of Wind Engineering – Member of Subtask 1 Editor of journal Pyrogeography Member of one NHRA and three ARC grants currently underway Lead Author for IPCC AR7 (WGI)
