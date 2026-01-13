Enemies Drop Guided Aerial Bombs On Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the Facebook page of the Proliska Humanitarian Mission, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the village of Yurkivka is located in the Zaporizhzhia district, 12 km from the line of contact.

“The morning in the village of Yurkivka, Tavriiske rural community, began with the sound of explosions. The settlement was hit with guided aerial bombs. For residents, this meant destroyed homes, broken windows, damaged roofs, and fear for their lives,” the report said.

A 56-year-old man was injured. He was given medical assistance. As a result of the strikes in Yurkivka, 12 private houses and eight outbuildings were damaged, with three of the houses destroyed.

Volunteers have been working in the community since early morning. Twenty-one people were provided with building materials to repair damaged roofs and windows as quickly as possible, thereby protecting their homes from the cold and adverse weather conditions. In addition, 14 people received essential non-food items.

Earlier, it was reported that during the day, the enemy attacked the Vilniansk community. An energy facility was damaged, and two employees of the regional power company were injured.