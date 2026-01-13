Verkhovna Rada Does Not Appoint Shmyhal As First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister Of Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the appointment was supported by 210 MPs out of the minimum required 226.

When presenting the candidate, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said that Shmyhal, as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Energy of Ukraine, would ensure the systematic organization of work on the restoration, protection, and modernization of the energy sector.

“Denys has the necessary management experience and practical understanding of the functioning of Ukraine's energy sector, including the coordination of decisions in crises. I am convinced that in his new position, he will ensure the systematic organization of work on the restoration, protection, and modernization of our energy sector,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

It is known that before his political career, from 2017 to 2019, Shmyhal held the positions of Deputy Director General for Social Affairs at PJSC DTEK Zakhidenergo, Director of DTEK Burshtyn TPP, and Acting Deputy Director General for Social Affairs at PJSC DTEK Zakhidenergo.

From August 2019 to February 2020, Denys Shmyhal served as Head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

From February 4 to March 4, 2020, Shmyhal served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

On March 4, 2020, he was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine and held this position for the longest time in the country's history.

On July 17, 2025, Shmyhal was appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Budanov after meeting with Healey: We prepare actions and decisions to strengthen defense capabilities

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 9, the Verkhovna Rada received letters of resignation from Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed appointing Denys Shmyhal to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignations of First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk.

On the same day, the Committee on Energy, Housing, and Utilities supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.